RO startup that develops robot for online meetings gets EUR 0.5 mln financing

RO startup that develops robot for online meetings gets EUR 0.5 mln financing. Regional venture capital fund Early Game Ventures has invested another EUR 500,000 in Meetgeek.ai, a Romanian technology startup that builds an AI assistant that helps teams take control of their meetings. This is the fund's second investment in this startup after a EUR 150,000 round in 2021. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]