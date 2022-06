Stefanini Romania registers higher turnover, profit

Stefanini Romania registers higher turnover, profit. The Romanian branch of Brazil-born software provider Stefanini registered a turnover of RON 242.3 million (EUR 49 million) in 2021, 6.6% higher than one recorded in 2020. The company’s profit also rose by 24.3%, reaching RON 11.2 million (EUR 2.2 million). However, Stefanini also reported a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]