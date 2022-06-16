Banca Transilvania aims to turn Idea::Bank into the first fully-digital RO bank

Banca Transilvania aims to turn Idea::Bank into the first fully-digital RO bank. Banca Transilvania (BVB ticker: TLV), the biggest financial group in Romania by assets, plans to turn the newly-acquired Idea::Bank into the first fully digital Romanian bank. Banca Transilvania acquired Idea::Bank in October 2021 and has run an integration program of its operations with those (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]