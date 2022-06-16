Romanian lender BCR and Raiffeisen Bank raise EUR 248 mln with green bond issues

Romanian lender BCR and Raiffeisen Bank raise EUR 248 mln with green bond issues. BCR and Raiffeisen Bank, two of the biggest banks in Romania, controlled by the Austrian groups Erste and Raiffeisen, have raised RON 1.28 billion (EUR 248 mln) with two green bond issues carried out in June. Both lenders said they placed more bonds than initially planned due to high demand (...)