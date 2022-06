City Grill Set to Open Hotel Near Bucharest’s Old Town in July

City Grill group, controlled by businessman Dragos Petrescu, is adding the first hotel to its portfolio. The hotel is due to be opened on July 1st in the historic building that hosts Hanu Berarilor, close to Bucharest's old town. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]