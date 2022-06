Sofa Spring Maker Stonevault Expects 2022 Turnover to Double to EUR25M

Sofa Spring Maker Stonevault Expects 2022 Turnover to Double to EUR25M. Stonevault, a Baia Mare-based producer of sofa springs, expects turnover to double this year against 2021, so that it may reach sales of above RON120 million (around EUR25 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]