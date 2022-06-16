Romanian president arrives in Kyiv for meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskiy, alongside Macron, Scholz and Draghi

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis has arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He joined French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi. The three travelled together on a night train to Kyiv, according to La Repubblica.