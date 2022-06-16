C&W Echinox: Over 500,000 Sqm of Retail Space Announced for Next 4 Years in Romania

C&W Echinox: Over 500,000 Sqm of Retail Space Announced for Next 4 Years in Romania. Real estate developers are further expanding their retail project portfolios in Romania, so that spaces with a total area of above 500,000 square meters are announced for the next four years, reveal Bucharest Retail Market and Romania Retail Regional Cities reports recently launched by Cushman (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]