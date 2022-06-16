 
C&W Echinox: Over 500,000 Sqm of Retail Space Announced for Next 4 Years in Romania
Real estate developers are further expanding their retail project portfolios in Romania, so that spaces with a total area of above 500,000 square meters are announced for the next four years, reveal Bucharest Retail Market and Romania Retail Regional Cities reports recently launched by Cushman (...)

President Iohannis welcomes Belgium's King Philippe at military base in Romania Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met with King Philippe of Belgium on Friday, June 17, at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase in Romania. In addition to the official talks, the two heads of state met with the Romanian, Belgian and other allied military troops stationed in Romania. The Romanian (...)

President Iohannis welcomes King of Belgium at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base: We have full confidence in you and in Alliance's ability to face any threats and challenges, present or future Belgium’s King Philippe was welcomed on Friday by President Klaus Iohannis as he touched down at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base. The two state leaders will hold official talks, meet with troops stationed at the base and deliver speeches. According the Presidential Administration, the (...)

Life Will Win: Bucharest joins European cities hosting charity concerts for Ukraine Bucharest has been added to the map of the European "Life Will Win" tour, a charity event set to raise funds for Ukraine's medical needs and to support Ukrainian artists and Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The tour started in Warsaw on June 10 and then continued with concerts in (...)

IMMUNE Building Standard™ reaches Asia with two office buildings in Philippines achieving Shell & Core, Powerful - 4 Stars Label - first in the region First in the region, two office buildings of one of the largest real-estate developers in the Philippines, MREIT Inc., a Megaworld company operating as a Real Estate Investment Trust, received the IMMUNETM certification for Shell & Core, achieving the label Powerful – 4 stars. IMMUNE (...)

MOCAPP allocates 500,000 euros for the L!NK application and enters the UK market A new round of fundraising is taking place these days on SeedBlink MOCAPP, a tech company that helps brands grow their online sales through marketing automation, is entering a new round of funding through SeedBlink to support its UK market launch. This new round of financing is a bridge-type, (...)

DefMin Dincu in Brussels: We need a new construction and a new foundation for NATO's East Coast deterrence and defense stance The Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu, participated, on Wednesday and Thursday, in the meeting of his counterparts from NATO member states and the discussions were focused, in the context of the war in Ukraine, on defining the decision-making package and strategic perspectives, which will give (...)

SeedBlink continues expansion outside Romania with a branch in Greece SeedBlink, the Romania-based investment platform for European tech startups, announced that it has opened an office in Athens, Greece, “to complement the company’s expansion plans and continue its accelerated growth.” This is the company’s second office outside Romania after the one opened in (...)

 


