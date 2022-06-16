President Iohannis visits Kyiv along President Macron, Chancellor Scholz and PM Draghi: We are here together with President Zelensky because we know it’s our duty to act



Romanian President Klaus Iohannis arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning around 10 a.m., where he joined Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Mario Draghi for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky that could be decisive for the course of the war. Klaus Iohannis arrived in Kyiv on a separate (...)