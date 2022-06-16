MiR, one of the largest global suppliers of mobile robots: In Romania, we recorded in 2021 sales four times higher than in 2019



The demand is determined by companies in automotive, FMCG, logistics, and electronics Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), one of the largest global suppliers of autonomous mobile industrial robots (Autonomous Mobile Robots / AMRs), registered in 2021 in Romania sales four times higher than in 2019. (...)