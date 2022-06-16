Loredana Niculae, The First Woman Leader in SE Europe Accepted into Forbes’ Business Council

Loredana Niculae, The First Woman Leader in SE Europe Accepted into Forbes’ Business Council. Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders Loredana Niculae, the CEO and founder of NNC Services, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the most prestigious organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]