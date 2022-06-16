Lăptăria cu Caimac is celebrating its 4th anniversary with the launch of its butter range



Four years after the brand’s entry into the market, Lăptăria cu Caimac launches the long-awaited butter range. Among the most requested products, the butter is available in three variants: plain, with smoked salt and with wild garlic. The wild garlic butter is a seasonal product, available in (...)