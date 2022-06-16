PwC Report: Consumers around the world expect to spend more on groceries in the next six months and plan to cut back on luxury goods and dining out



Consumers around the world are facing rising prices. More than 75% of respondents to PwC’s Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey 2022 expect similar or higher spending over the next six months than today across most categories. Notably, 47% of respondents expect to spend more on groceries, and (...)