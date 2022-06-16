Deloitte study: Increasing construction costs, the biggest challenge of 2022 for real estate companies in Romania and other countries in the region



The increase in construction costs represents the biggest challenge of 2022 for 90% of the real estate companies in Romania and in other countries in this region of Europe, according to the Deloitte Real Estate Confidence Survey for Central Europe 2022, conducted in the second quarter of this (...)