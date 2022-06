Meetgeek.ai Completes EUR500,000 Funding Round

Meetgeek.ai Completes EUR500,000 Funding Round. Meetgeek.ai, a technology startup that builds an AI meeting assistant helping teams take control over their meetings, has completed an investment round of EUR500,000 run by investment fund Early Game Ventures (EGV), company representatives said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]