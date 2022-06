Constanţa planetarium reopens after upgrade works

Constanţa planetarium reopens after upgrade works. The planetarium in Constanţa, in southeastern Romania, is to reopen this week after undergoing modernization works backed by EU funds. The upgrade was carried out as part of the project UNIMIS - A joint opened window to the universe mysteries, carried out by Constanţa County Museum of Nature (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]