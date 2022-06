Bucharest Stock Exchange Sees Almost 118,000 Deals In May 2022, 44.6% More YoY

Bucharest Stock Exchange Sees Almost 118,000 Deals In May 2022, 44.6% More YoY. Almost 118,000 transactions were carried out on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in May 2022, 44.6% more than in May 2021, but against the background of smaller volumes. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]