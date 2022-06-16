France, Germany, Italy, Romania supporting Ukraine to get an immediate EU candidate status

France, Germany, Italy, Romania supporting Ukraine to get an immediate EU candidate status. French President Emmanuel Macron announced in Kyiv on Thursday that France, along with Germany, Italy and Romania, supports the idea of granting an ‘immediate’ EU candidate status to Ukraine. At a news conference after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv alongside German (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]