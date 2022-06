Technology Firms In Romania With Accelerated Growth May Enroll In Technology Fast 50 Central Europe Program

Technology Firms In Romania With Accelerated Growth May Enroll In Technology Fast 50 Central Europe Program. Companies operating in the Romanian technology sector, public or private, which register accelerated growth, may enroll in the Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition organized by Deloitte across 17 countries in the region. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]