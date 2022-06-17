Romania's Govt. adopts draft bill for the purchase of 32 F-16 fighters from Norway

Romania's Govt. adopts draft bill for the purchase of 32 F-16 fighters from Norway. Romania's Government adopted on Thursday, June 16, a draft law for the purchase of 32 F-16 military aircraft from Norway. The fighters will be delivered in operating state, and the Romanian Defense Ministry plans to use them for at least ten years while preparing for the transition to 5th (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]