Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv. "Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia at next week's European Council, is key to building a strong and lasting shield around our common values," Romania's president Klaus Iohannis said in a joint press conference with top European leaders in Kyiv on Thursday, June 16. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]