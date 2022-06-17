Romania signs first two contracts for vital highway in the eastern part of the country
Jun 17, 2022
Romania signs first two contracts for vital highway in the eastern part of the country.
Romania’s public infrastructure company CNAIR signed on Thursday, June 16, the contract for the construction of the first segment of the future A7 highway. Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that his cabinet’s goal is to have all the execution contracts for the A7 highway signed by (...)
