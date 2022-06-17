Romanian Govt. passes anti-price gouging law, despite economists’ criticism

Romanian Govt. passes anti-price gouging law, despite economists’ criticism. Romania’s Government adopted on Thursday, June 16, a draft emergency ordinance that aims to combat price gouging, the practice of increasing the price of a product to a level much higher than what is considered reasonable. The ministers claim that the measure will apply only to a series of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]