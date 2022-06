EY Study: Consumers are rethinking connectivity and content needs

45% are concerned they pay too much for content they don't watch 27% plan to cut back on the number of streaming platforms they use Following a digital home boom established during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, consumers are prioritizing financial and mental well-being. This is according to the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]