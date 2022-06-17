BRAND MINDS 2022 – The Global Thinkers Business Summit surprises everyone with a new speaker: Bestselling Author & Entrepreneur MARK MANSON

BRAND MINDS 2022 – The Global Thinkers Business Summit surprises everyone with a new speaker: Bestselling Author & Entrepreneur MARK MANSON. The author of some of the most successful motivational books in the world, Mark Manson is coming to Romania for the first time to attend BRAND MINDS 2022 edition, as a surprise speaker. Highly appreciated for the bestsellers ”The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]