Former tourism minister Elena Udrea extradited to Romania to serve jail term

Former tourism minister Elena Udrea extradited to Romania to serve jail term. Former tourism minister Elena Udrea has been extradited back to Romania to serve a prison sentence of six years. Bulgarian authorities transported her to the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point on Thursday, June 16. A car from the Romanian National Administration of Penitentiaries picked her up (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]