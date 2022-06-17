 
Study reveals Romania is one of the less safe countries in Europe to spend one's holiday
A new study conducted by Forbes Advisor has revealed the safest countries in Europe to go on holiday this year. The study analyzed metrics such as the quality of bathing waters, the quality of healthcare, the rate of thefts and homicides, and air quality, and merged the results into a final (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Nuclearelectrica Makes RON61.3M Term Deposit with Banca Romaneasca Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with Banca Romaneasca a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON61.28 million on June 17, 2022, the company informed shareholders via a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...)

President Iohannis, PM Ciuca welcome the EC recommendation to grant European Union candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova The European Commission recommended granting Moldova EU candidate status on the understanding that the country will carry out reform, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced in Brussels on Friday. “It is on a real pro-reform, anti-corruption and European path for the (...)

SRI's Hellvig: Idea that in 2022 intelligence services in Romania could return to former Securitate model is wrong The head of Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), Eduard Hellvig, describes as “totally wrong” the idea that, in 2022, the intelligence services in Romania could return to the model of the former political police Securitate. “It is a totally wrong idea that, in 2022, the Romanian intelligence (...)

2000-year-old treasure found in a forest of Mureș county, central Romania A treasure hunter from Mureș County has discovered a hoard of silver coins dating back to the time of the Romans. The more than 300 coins were found in a clay pot, buried in the earth of the forest of Sângeru de Pădure, which the man had been scanning with a metal detector. The 43-year-old (...)

Romanian, Moldovan Parliaments to hold joint sitting in Chisinau The Parliament of Romania, represented by Senate President Florin Citu (photo), Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, senators and deputies, and the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova will meet on Saturday in a joint sitting in Chisinau, at the end of which they will adopt a joint (...)

President Iohannis welcomes Belgium's King Philippe at military base in Romania Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met with King Philippe of Belgium on Friday, June 17, at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase in Romania. In addition to the official talks, the two heads of state met with the Romanian, Belgian and other allied military troops stationed in Romania. The Romanian (...)

President Iohannis welcomes King of Belgium at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base: We have full confidence in you and in Alliance's ability to face any threats and challenges, present or future Belgium’s King Philippe was welcomed on Friday by President Klaus Iohannis as he touched down at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base. The two state leaders will hold official talks, meet with troops stationed at the base and deliver speeches. According the Presidential Administration, the (...)

 


