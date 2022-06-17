Study reveals Romania is one of the less safe countries in Europe to spend one's holiday



A new study conducted by Forbes Advisor has revealed the safest countries in Europe to go on holiday this year. The study analyzed metrics such as the quality of bathing waters, the quality of healthcare, the rate of thefts and homicides, and air quality, and merged the results into a final (...)