Philip Morris Set to Invest $100M in 2022-2023 to Boost Production Capacities for Smoke-Free Products in Romania and Cut Environmental Impact



Cigarette and vaping products manufacturer Philip Morris will invest $100 million in 2022-2023 to develop the production capacities for smoke-free products in Romania and reduce the impact over the environment.