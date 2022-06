Water Bottler Calipso Projects 75% Higher Turnover in 2022, At RON121M

Water Bottler Calipso Projects 75% Higher Turnover in 2022, At RON121M. Water bottler Calipso, owned by Florica and Daciana Siderache, expects turnover to surge by 75% this year against 2021, to RON121 million, in the wake of an extensive investment process, in line with information provided by the company’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]