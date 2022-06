Bucharest City Hall relaunches tender for 100 electric buses

Bucharest City Hall announced on Thursday, June 16, that it relaunched the tender for the purchase of 100 electric buses and the necessary charging infrastructure. The contract is estimated at about RON 304 million (EUR 61.5 million), without VAT, and will be financed with European funds.