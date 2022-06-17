President Iohannis welcomes King of Belgium at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base: We have full confidence in you and in Alliance’s ability to face any threats and challenges, present or future



President Iohannis welcomes King of Belgium at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base: We have full confidence in you and in Alliance’s ability to face any threats and challenges, present or future.

Belgium’s King Philippe was welcomed on Friday by President Klaus Iohannis as he touched down at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base. The two state leaders will hold official talks, meet with troops stationed at the base and deliver speeches. According the Presidential Administration, the (...)