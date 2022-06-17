IMMUNE Building Standard™ reaches Asia with two office buildings in Philippines achieving Shell & Core, Powerful – 4 Stars Label – first in the region



First in the region, two office buildings of one of the largest real-estate developers in the Philippines, MREIT Inc., a Megaworld company operating as a Real Estate Investment Trust, received the IMMUNETM certification for Shell & Core, achieving the label Powerful – 4 stars. IMMUNE (...)