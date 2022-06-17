President Iohannis welcomes Belgium's King Philippe at military base in Romania

President Iohannis welcomes Belgium's King Philippe at military base in Romania. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met with King Philippe of Belgium on Friday, June 17, at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase in Romania. In addition to the official talks, the two heads of state met with the Romanian, Belgian and other allied military troops stationed in Romania. The Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]