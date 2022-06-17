President Iohannis, PM Ciuca welcome the EC recommendation to grant European Union candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova



President Iohannis, PM Ciuca welcome the EC recommendation to grant European Union candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

The European Commission recommended granting Moldova EU candidate status on the understanding that the country will carry out reform, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced in Brussels on Friday. “It is on a real pro-reform, anti-corruption and European path for the (...)