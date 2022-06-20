Developers to open 500,000 sqm of retail space in Romania over next four years



Real estate developers are expanding their investments in Romania, with half a million square meters destined for retail to be built over the next four years, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. â€œAlmost all the developers active in the local retail market have announced (...)