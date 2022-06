Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio at end-March revised to under 50%

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio at end-March revised to under 50%. Romania’s public debt to GDP ratio reached 49.2% at the end of April, from a revised 48.4% level at the end of March and 48.8% at the end of 2021, according to the data published by the Ministry of Finance. In absolute terms, Romania’s public debt reached RON 602.9 bln (EUR 121.8 bln) at the end (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]