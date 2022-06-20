Romaniaâ€™s construction sector heads towards second year of stagnation

Romaniaâ€™s construction sector heads towards second year of stagnation. The construction works volume index in Romania contracted by 9.5% YoY in April, and it dropped by 3.4% compared to March (in seasonally adjusted terms), the statistics office INS announced. The situation is not as dramatic as these figures may suggest, but the construction activity in Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]