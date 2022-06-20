President Maia Sandu addresses joint session of Romanian, Moldovan Parliaments in Chisinau: We rely on Romaniaâ€™s support and assistance throughout our EU accession path



President Maia Sandu addresses joint session of Romanian, Moldovan Parliaments in Chisinau: We rely on Romaniaâ€™s support and assistance throughout our EU accession path.

President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, addressing on Saturday the joint sitting of the Romanian and the Moldovan Parliaments in Chisinau, said that the European Commissionâ€™s recommendation of candidate status for Moldova is a long-awaited result, emphasizing also that she counts on (...)