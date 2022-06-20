Romanians bought fewest new cars in Europe in the past two years

In the last two years, only 6.31 new cars were registered in Romania for every thousand inhabitants. Consequently, only one in twenty cars in the country has less than two years of running. By comparison, 39.4 new cars were registered in Germany for every thousand inhabitants, according to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]