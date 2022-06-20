Romania has surplus grain crops for export, agriculture minister says

Romania has surplus grain crops for export, agriculture minister says. Romaniaâ€™s grain harvest this year will not be as impressive as the one in 2021 but still surpasses the domestic consumption, allowing the country to export the surplus and ease pressures on the global food market, according to agriculture minister Adrian Chesnoiu. In 2021, Romania harvested a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]