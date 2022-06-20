Senior Software Invests EUR300,000 to Expand in Timisoara

Senior Software Invests EUR300,000 to Expand in Timisoara. Senior Software, a local provider, developer and integrator of software solutions for business management, has earmarked EUR300,000 to develop its operations in Timisoara, with this being the fifth city the company is expanding (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]