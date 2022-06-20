Duraziv 2021 Turnover Up 24% to RON180M YOY

Duraziv 2021 Turnover Up 24% to RON180M YOY. Building materials producer Duraziv saw its turnover go up by 24% in 2021, the year it entered the portfolio of French group Saint-Gobain. Thus, the result hit RON180 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]