Barleta 2021 Turnover Goes Beyond EUR20M Mark. Bacau-based Barleta plant, producing paper bags and sacks for major supermarket chains, pharmacy networks or bakery makers, ended last year with turnover worth RON100 million (EUR20.6 million), from RON89.8 million (EUR18 million) in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]