Sergiana Takes Over Calul Balan Restaurant of Neptun. Sergiana group, a major player on the meat market, but one on Brasov restaurant market, has taken over Calul Balan restaurant of Neptun and is set to open it on July 1st, after refurbishment investments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]