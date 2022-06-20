PeliPartners assisted Portland Trust in the sale of Expo Business Park to S Immo
PeliPartners assisted Portland Trust, the investment fund having ARES Management and Bluehouse as equity partners, in the process of selling the Expo Business Park to S Immo. The divestment of the office buildings complex having an aggregate 41,500 square meters leasable area was completed at (...)
