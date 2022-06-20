Updates regarding NEPI Rockcastle leadership team

Updates regarding NEPI Rockcastle leadership team. RÃ¼diger Dany and Eliza Predoiu confirmed as CEO and CFO. Marek Noetzel appointed as COO As of June 1, 2022, the Board of Directors of NEPI Rockcastle has decided to permanently appoint RÃ¼diger Dany as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Eliza Predoiu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The two held (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]