Primary care, mental health services to be offered at Bucharest center for refugees

Primary care, mental health services to be offered at Bucharest center for refugees. Two doctor's offices offering primary care and mental health services are set to open on Monday, June 20, at the refugee center set up at Romexpo, the Health Ministry announced. The two offices, set up with support from the local office of the WHO, will provide family medicine, gynecology, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]