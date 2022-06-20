Three-Month ROBOR Starts 20-24 June Week Slightly Up, At 6.18% A Year

Three-Month ROBOR Starts 20-24 June Week Slightly Up, At 6.18% A Year. Romaniaâ€™s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, inched up, from 6.17% to 6.18% a year, on Monday (June 20). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]