|
|
|
Liberty reaches Standstill Agreement with its largest creditor, Greensill Bank
Jun 20, 2022
Liberty reaches Standstill Agreement with its largest creditor, Greensill Bank.
LIBERTY Steel Group (“LIBERTY”) has entered into a Standstill Agreement (“the agreement”) with Greensill Bank, its largest creditor, on the debt facilities relating to its European steel businesses. Under the agreement all enforcement actions are paused between the parties over the Greensill Bank (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Red Bull Romaniacs 2022: Sibiu to host hard enduro race next month
Red Bull Romaniacs, one of the toughest hard enduro races of the season, will take place between July 26 and July 30 in Sibiu and on off-road trails in the Carpathian Mountains. This year's participants will be professionals and enduro enthusiasts from over 50 countries, including Graham (...)
Survey: Inflation tops Romanians' concerns
Inflation is currently the main concern of Romanians, according to a survey carried out by AHA Moments and Rethink Romania, a think tank established by a group of entrepreneurs. The respondents adopt a cautious behavior to overcome this period and choose to consume less, while searching for (...)
Amid a global crisis, how can Romanian import-export automotive companies protect their profits
The number of new car registrations in Romania soared at the beginning of the year, reaching 37.447 units, a 35.56% increase from the similar interval last year. Judging only by this number, the car industry is booming for big and small players alike. But what is lurking behind the scenes is a (...)
Dentons advises Lucy Group on the acquisition of Flashnet
Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, assisted UK-headquartered Lucy Group Ltd in the acquisition of an 80 percent shareholding in Flashnet S.A., a Romanian-based specialist in the design, development and manufacture of smart lighting and smart city control systems. The transaction also (...)
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Cupio, a Romanian brand of professional cosmetics, leased 3,200 sq. m of warehouse spaces in CTPark Timișoara
The group of companies which owns Cupio, a Romanian brand of professional cosmetics, leased 3,200 sq. m of warehouse spaces in the CTPark Timișoara Ghiroda project, located near the Timișoara International Airport. The transaction was brokered by the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate (...)
Nestlà launches on the Romanian market NESVITA® brand,a range of products that support a healthy lifestyle
Nestlé launches on the Romanian market NESVITA® brand, a snack of oats with fiber, vitamins and minerals. According to a study conducted by Nestlé in December 2021, for 72% of romanians in urban areas, the ingredients are the most important in the decision to purchase a food product. That is... (...)
Grup Șerban Holding posts revenues of 530 million lei in 2021, a 50% increase
Grup Șerban Holding (BVB: GSH), a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields in agriculture, registered in 2021, at a consolidated level, revenues of 530.2 million lei, a 50% increase compared to 2020, a turnover of 481.6 million lei, +55%, EBITDA of 54.2 million lei, a 3% (...)
|