RTPR advises ENGIE Group on Flashnet sale

RTPR advises ENGIE Group on Flashnet sale. RTPR has assisted ENGIE Group in relation to the sale of its entire participation in Flashnet S.A. to Lucy Group Ltd. The transaction also involved the sale of minority shareholding stakes by the other two minority shareholders, who remained in the business. Flashnet S.A. is a company that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]